202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » TSA: Man arrested at…

TSA: Man arrested at BWI with handgun in carry-on bag

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 4:55 pm 08/21/2018 04:55pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has been arrested at the international airport outside of Baltimore after a handgun and a magazine with five bullets was found in his carry-on luggage.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says the passenger was stopped Tuesday at a security checkpoint at BWI Airport. The TSA says the man told investigators he didn’t know the .38 caliber handgun and ammunition was in his bag.

He’s been arrested on weapons charges. Authorities did not name the man or say where he was from.

The arrest and seizure marks the 19th firearm detected this year at BWI.

Last year, TSA officers say they caught 26 guns from passengers at the Baltimore-area airport. A civil penalty for a first weapons violations offense is typically $3,900.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500