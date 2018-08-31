202
Report criticizes Maryland transit agency’s subway shutdown

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 7:05 am 08/31/2018 07:05am
BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent review of the Maryland Transit Administration says the monthlong closure of Baltimore’s Metro this past winter was unnecessary, and criticizes the agency for lack of expertise and other problems.

News outlets report that in a review issued Thursday, the American Public Transportation Association identified issues with the transit agency’s approach to track inspections and maintenance, including poor communication and insufficient use of technology.

The report was commissioned after the February closure of the subway system highlighted safety concerns and inconvenienced thousands of commuters. The report says that transit officials used inspection guidelines that didn’t adhere to industry standards while deciding whether to close down the system.

MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn says his staff will rework the field guide, which could have prevented the shutdown.

