Police: 18-year-old fatally shot in west Baltimore

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 11:55 am 08/26/2018 11:55am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that officers were dispatched for a reported shooting around 8 p.m. in west Baltimore.

The officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

No further details were immediately available.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News shooting
