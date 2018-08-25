202
Officials eye convention center as events leave Baltimore

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 5:33 pm 08/25/2018 05:33pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Yet another big convention is leaving Baltimore, and officials say that that’s making it clear the city’s convention center needs revamping.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore Convention Center, originally built in 1979 and expanded in 1997, is smaller than many new competitors.

Al Hutchinson, CEO of Visit Baltimore, says that puts it at a competitive disadvantage compared with other cities.

The most recent event to depart is the Natural Products Expo East, which will be moving to a new city in 2020. Hutchinson says that meeting generated $17.3 million in economic impact.

The newspaper reports the Maryland Stadium Authority is reviewing proposals for additional exhibit space and possibly a second convention hotel.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she would like to see an expansion in the next few years.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

baltimore convention center Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
