‘North of 40’ applicants seek Baltimore police’s top job

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 9:26 am 08/22/2018 09:26am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has received more than 40 applications for the top job in the city’s troubled police department.

News outlets report a city spokesman announced Tuesday that “north of 40 applications” for police commissioner were received by Friday’s deadline. The city cited confidentiality agreements to withhold details about the applicant pool.

City Solicitor Andre Davis has previously said a commissioner would be named by October’s end.

Applicants are seeking to be the third permanent commissioner this year. Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl de Sousa assumed the helm in an interim capacity before being confirmed in February. He resigned in May following federal tax charges.

Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle has expressed interest in the permanent role.

