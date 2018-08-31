202
Man charged after 2-year-old shoots himself in head, dies

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 5:53 pm 08/31/2018 05:53pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a man in the death of a 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the head with a gun the man was hiding.

Authorities said in a news release Friday police and medics responding to a home Tuesday found Tye Ryder Flint in a spare bedroom. Medics began life-saving procedures but Tye was pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital.

Police charged 25-year-old Shaquiel Malquan Griffin with involuntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and possession of a firearm by a person with a previous felony conviction. Detectives said Griffin was staying in a spare bedroom at the home and hid an unsecured loaded handgun there.

Griffin is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

