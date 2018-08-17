202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Goucher College cuts math,…

Goucher College cuts math, physics, several other majors

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 9:04 am 08/17/2018 09:04am
20 Shares

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland liberal arts college is cutting several majors and minors amid a cost-cutting “academic revitalization.”

Goucher President Jose Bowen told The Baltimore Sun in a statement that the Towson school needs to reallocate resources, which means cutting majors such as mathematics, physics and music.

In an email to alumni on Wednesday, Bowen said Goucher isn’t facing a financial crisis, touting a recent A-minus bond rating from Standard & Poor’s. He said cutting programs with dwindling enrollment would help implement a tuition freeze announced last year.

The school is also cutting Russian studies, studio art, theater, religion, elementary education and special education majors. Axed minors include book studies, German and Judaic studies. Meanwhile, the school is adding a visual and material culture major.

Incoming freshmen will still be able to major in eliminated subjects.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News college Education News goucher college Local News Maryland News towson
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500