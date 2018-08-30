202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Esports shooting survivor tells…

Esports shooting survivor tells story, files lawsuit

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 10:53 pm 08/30/2018 10:53pm
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Mitich was one of 10 people injured Sunday during a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Florida. Three died, including the shooter.

Now, Mitich is filing a lawsuit against the game developer that held the Jacksonville tournament, the pizza parlor that hosted the event and the mall where it was located.

The 23-year-old college student from Fallston, Maryland, had made it to Round Two of the esports tournament when the shots rang out.

Vaulting over a table, he scrambled to exit the crowded room. He later realized he’d been shot in the leg. Mitich was released from the hospital that night and flew home Monday morning.

His attorney James Young said the lawsuit alleges negligence.

The restaurant’s voicemail was full on Thursday, and a message on Facebook wasn’t returned.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News jacksonville shooting Local News madden nfl 19 Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500