Escaped prisoner from New Jersey captured in Maryland

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 2:21 pm 08/12/2018 02:21pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — An escaped prisoner from New Jersey has been captured in Maryland.

Authorities say 34-year-old David Riley was captured in Baltimore by U.S. marshals at a bus terminal on Saturday.

Riley, of Bridgeton City, New Jersey, fled from New Jersey after escaping the custody of the Cumberland County on Friday.

Investigators say Riley’s father drove him to Baltimore and bought him a bus ticket to Atlanta, Georgia. Authorities found Riley’s father, 48-year-old David Carty, at a motel. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and aiding another in an escape.

