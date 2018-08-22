202
Catholic school might trade cardinal’s name for black nun’s

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 8:56 am 08/22/2018 08:56am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore archbishop is considering naming a new Catholic school after the nun who founded the first order of black nuns and started the country’s first Catholic school for black children.

The Baltimore Sun reports a school opening in 2020 might feature the Mother Mary Lange’s name. It was originally supposed to be named for the late Cardinal William H. Keeler, accused of failing to act in the case of priests who abused children in Pennsylvania.

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori says Keeler’s name was dropped in light of the “painful revelations” in last week’s grand jury report.

In a letter to the newspaper, Ralph Moore suggested honoring Lange. Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine says Lori is open to the idea, noting the school will serve a primarily black community.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

