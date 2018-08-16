202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore trades bike-share for…

Baltimore trades bike-share for dockless scooter, bike pilot

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 8:47 am 08/16/2018 08:47am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has traded its bike-share program for a pilot program offering dockless scooters and bikes.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday that the city has entered into agreements with Bird and Lime to each place 1,000 scooters or bikes on the streets, at no cost to the city. Bird launched a pilot fleet of more than 60 dockless, electric scooters in Baltimore earlier this summer.

According to the Department of Transportation, the shuttered bike-share program cost the city a total of $3.2 million. It promised an eventual 500 bicycles at 50 docking stations, but the system never met its expansion goals amid widespread theft and a maintenance backlog.

Bid and Lime will be required to offer discounts to low-income customers.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500