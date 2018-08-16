202
Baltimore police withhold internal affairs cases from panels

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 10:29 am 08/16/2018 10:29am
BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent review panel is considering subpoenaing the Baltimore Police Department for withheld cases.

Civilian Review Board chair Bridal Pearson tells The Baltimore Sun the police department’s internal affairs division used to forward eight to 15 cases for review each month, but hasn’t sent any since members refused to sign confidentiality agreements last month.

The board is now under Baltimore’s law department, led by City Solicitor Andre Davis. But that department also represents police, which Pearson says is a conflict of interest.

He says cases are being withheld at the behest of Davis, who argued discussion of police misconduct is subject to confidentiality laws.

Davis declined to comment to the newspaper.

Councilman Brandon M. Scott says the efforts of the police department’s consent decree with the federal government are being undermined.

The board meets Thursday.

