202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore NAACP, left without…

Baltimore NAACP, left without power for year, faces election

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 11:13 am 08/20/2018 11:13am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — After nearly a year of turmoil, the temporary administrator of the Baltimore NAACP says the civil rights group is posed for a “refresh.”

In October, the NAACP national board of directors voted to place the branch under the control of NAACP Maryland State Conference President Gerald Stansbury. That month, President Tessa Hill-Aston stepped down amid complaints she was mismanaging the branch, and her successor, Ronald Flamer, was suspended July 14.

The Baltimore Sun obtained a letter from national NAACP President Derrick Johnson informing the city branch that Stansbury would assume overall responsibility.

Several local board members have resigned, including Anthony McCarthy, who says Stansbury’s appointment has left the Baltimore branch “powerless.”

Stansbury says a special election this fall to elect a local president and board members will provide a reset.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500