Baltimore council considering banning sale of water system

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 7:38 am 08/06/2018 07:38am
BALTIMORE (AP) — In an effort to stymie long-running lobbying efforts to privatize Baltimore’s water supply, the city council is planning to fast-track legislation that would prohibit selling or leasing the water system.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s plan to introduce a charter amendment Monday and waive council rules to vote on it immediately has widespread support on the council.

If approved, the measure would go before voters in November.

While residents are struggling to keep up with increasingly expensive water bills, council members say privatizing Baltimore’s water supply would hike prices even further.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she supports the effort.

If voters pass the measure, Young’s office says Baltimore would become the largest U.S. city to prohibit the sale or lease of its water system.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
