202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 2 charged in slaying…

2 charged in slaying of 7-year-old girl in drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 4:54 pm 08/17/2018 04:54pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are charging two people in the death of 7-year-old Baltimore girl after an apparent drive-by shooting last month.

Interim Police Commission Gary Tuggle announced at a news conference Friday that 29-year-old Keon Gray was arrested in Anne Arundel County. He says Gray is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses in Taylor Hayes’ death. She was shot while in a car July 5 and died two weeks later.

A statement of charges says detectives found witnesses and Gray was identified as the shooter.

Tuggle says Gray’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Daneka McDonald is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Taylor’s aunt, Ebony Ward, thanked the community and police and said “it won’t bring Taylor back but at least we’re about to get some kind of justice.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News keon gray Local News Maryland News National News taylor hayes
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500