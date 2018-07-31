Baltimore has wettest July in history, sets more records

Baltimore is experiencing its wettest July in history with nearly five times the normal amount of rain, but that's just one of a number of precipitation records the city has set.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is experiencing its wettest July in history with nearly five times the normal amount of rain, but that’s just one of a number of precipitation records the city has set.

The Baltimore Sun reports that, through Monday, there was 16.67 inches (42.3 centimeters) of rain at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, compared to a normal July of about 4 inches (10 centimeters). The previous July record of 11.03 inches (28 centimeters) of rain was set in 1889.

That total is less than 2 inches (5 centimeters) from Baltimore’s single wettest month, set in August 1955 when the region was soaked by back-to-back tropical systems and received 18.35 inches (46.6 centimeters).

National Weather Service hydrologist Jason Elliott said the current total of 41.36 inches (105 centimeters) of rain this year has surpassed the total for 67 separate years with five months left in 2018.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

