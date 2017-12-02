201.5
2 killed, 3 injured in Baltimore County crash

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 11:01 am 12/23/2017 11:01am
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — Two people have been killed and three others injured after a pickup truck crashed outside of Baltimore.

Baltimore County Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 1 a.m. on Eastern Avenue in Middle River.

Police say a Dodge Ram 1500 truck drove off the road, struck several trees and caught fire.

Five people including the driver were in the truck when it crashed. The driver and two rear passengers were trapped in the vehicle, while two other passengers were able to escape.

The two rear passengers, 26-year-old Michael D. Satchell Jr. and 15-year-old Michael Jackson Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was in critical condition Saturday morning at a Baltimore hospital and two other passengers suffered serious injuries as well.

