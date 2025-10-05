Stroud throws for 4 touchdowns as the Texans blow out the battered Ravens 44-10

C.J. Stroud threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and Houston strolled to a 44-10 win over a depleted Baltimore team Sunday, matching both the most lopsided road win in Texans' history and the most lopsided home loss in Ravens' history.

BALTIMORE (AP) — In three previous matchups with Baltimore, C.J. Stroud had failed to lead Houston to an offensive touchdown, so when the Texans took the ball 67 yards in 10 plays for a TD on the game's first possession, that felt like a breakthrough in itself.

Then Stroud produced seven more drives a lot like that.

Stroud threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and Houston scored on all eight offensive possessions when he was in the game as the Texans strolled to a 44-10 win Sunday over a depleted Baltimore team. The 34-point margin matched both the most lopsided road win in Texans’ history and the most lopsided home loss in Ravens’ history.

“What I saw from C.J. today was his demeanor — he was very calm, he was very under control the entire game,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He didn’t get flustered.”

Baltimore (1-4) was without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and that was far from its only problem. Defensive standouts Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey all missed the game, and the Ravens already were weakened on that side of the ball because of a neck problem that ended Nnamdi Madubuike’s season. Baltimore was also without All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and tackle Ronnie Stanley.

“We’re 1-4 right? I don’t ever think it will be rock bottom, but it could if it keeps going this way,” Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. “We have good players. All it takes is literally like one play to change it, one win to change the momentum. As a group, I will say guys are trying. We’ve just got to play better.”

The Texans (2-3) outgained the Ravens 417-207 and won their second straight game after losing their first three. Stroud exited in the fourth quarter after a 23-for-27 passing day.

“They’re missing guys, it’s obvious,” Stroud said. “I think they’ll be just fine once they get their guys back. I think it’s just big beacuse we had the same problem last year when we played them. We had a lot of guys out on Christmas Day, and they gave us an old-fashioned.”

Houston’s offense was shut out in that Christmas matchup less than 10 months ago, which Baltimore won 31-2. Before Sunday, the Texans had lost six in a row to the Ravens and had never beaten them in Baltimore in eight tries.

The Ravens have now lost 10 of their last 12 games when playing without Jackson. Cooper Rush threw for 179 yards and was intercepted three times.

Before the season, this probably looked like one of the toughest games on Houston’s schedule, but it was a breeze pretty much from the moment Stroud threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson to open the scoring.

The Ravens tried to establish the running game with Derrick Henry — perhaps their best remaining healthy player — but it was easy enough for Houston to load up against that. Baltimore put together a 7-minute, 26-second drive for a field goal on its first possession, but Stroud threw TD passes of 10 yards each to Nico Collins and Hutchinson toward the end of the second quarter.

Nick Chubb ran 27 yards for a touchdown in the third, and Houston eventually took a 34-3 lead. The game at that point had all the energy of a preseason contest, and not just because of the number of rookies and backups pressed into service for the Ravens. Rush finally connected with Zay Flowers on a long pass that set up Henry’s 1-yard TD run.

Stroud threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Jaylin Noel that made it 41-10.

“Obviously, we got beat in every way you can get beat. Very disappointed in that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Just a complete disappointment. We’re going to have to find a way to turn it around.”

History

The only other time the Ravens have lost by 34 at home was when New England beat them 41-7 in 2013. The Texans won 41-7 at Tennessee in 2011.

Houston also set a franchise record for points on the road, having previously reached 41 three times.

Injuries

Baltimore CB Nate Wiggins, who was able to play after injuring his elbow last weekend, went through concussion protocol during this game but was cleared.

Up next

The Ravens have one more game before an open date they desperately need. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Houston is off this week before playing at Seattle in a Monday night game Oct. 20.

