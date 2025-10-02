Still no Lamar Jackson, but Nate Wiggins and Ronnie Stanley return to practice for the Ravens

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Nate Wiggins were back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens, but star quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton were absent Thursday during the portion open to reporters.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP/Ed Zurga) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP/Ed Zurga) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Nate Wiggins were back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens, but star quarterback Lamar Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton were absent Thursday during the portion open to reporters.

Jackson also missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Hamilton did not seem injured during last weekend’s loss at Kansas City, but he showed up on Wednesday’s injury report as limited in that day’s practice because of a groin issue. He was not on the field early in Thursday’s session. Neither were linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf).

The returns of Stanley (ankle) and Wiggins (elbow) were encouraging, however, for a depleted Baltimore team that needs all the healthy players it can find this weekend against Houston.

The Ravens have lost nine of their past 11 games when Jackson didn’t play. The two-time MVP left Sunday’s game in the second half.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.