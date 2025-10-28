Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson listed as full participant in practice and speaks with reporters

The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as a full participant in practice Tuesday — and the star quarterback also spoke to reporters.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as a full participant in practice Tuesday — and the star quarterback also spoke to reporters.

It’s the clearest sign yet that his hamstring injury is indeed behind him.

“I can’t wait to touch the grass with my guys,” Jackson said. “It’s been a while.”

The Ravens play at Miami on Thursday night. Jackson has missed the past three games. Last Friday, he was listed as a full practice participant, but he was still considered questionable for the game and wasn’t available to the media. He was ruled out a day later for Sunday’s game against Chicago.

This time, Jackson is practicing, talking — and eyeing an important game against the Dolphins. The Ravens (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago, but they still have a lot of work to do to overcome a terrible start exacerbated by Jackson’s injury.

“It’s do or die right now,” Jackson said. “Each and every week.”

Jackson also said he was the player who decided it was important to remove games such as pingpong from the locker room.

“I wouldn’t say people don’t take the job seriously — don’t get me wrong — but I didn’t feel like it was time for that,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was limited in practice Tuesday, but linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa (shoulder) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) participated fully. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced in some capacity.

“I think it’s our first week all season where we’ve had all 53 guys out there practicing, so that’s nice to see,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Plenty of guys. It was a good practice.”

Harbaugh did have one ominous update, however. He said defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who went on injured reserve because of an ankle problem in September, is having surgery. Harbaugh said he’d have more information on that soon.

