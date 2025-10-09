Ravens have won 5 of their last 6 against Rams, but Lamar Jackson appears unlikely to play this time

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the…

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Baltimore (1-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Rams by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 3-2, Ravens 1-4.

Series record: Ravens lead 6-3.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Rams 37-31 in OT in Baltimore on Dec. 10, 2023.

Last week: Rams lost to 49ers 26-23 in OT; Ravens lost to Texans 44-10.

Rams offense: overall (2), rush (21), pass (2), scoring (15t)

Rams defense: overall (10), rush (10), pass (18), scoring (13t)

Ravens offense: overall (23), rush (17), pass (22), scoring (6)

Ravens defense: overall (31), rush (29), pass (31), scoring (32)

Turnover differential: Rams plus-1; Ravens minus-5.

Rams player to watch

WR Puka Nacua. He’s the first NFL player with at least 50 catches through the first five games of a season, pacing the league with 52 receptions for 588 yards. He had 10 receptions for 85 yards in the frustrating overtime loss to the 49ers, Nacua’s third straight game with double-digit catches. Nacua (117.6) and Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (106.8) are the only two receivers averaging over 100 yards per game through the air.

Ravens player to watch

RB Derrick Henry. Since rushing for 169 yards in the season opener, Henry hasn’t surpassed 50 in any game since. The Ravens have run up against some tough defenses and QB Lamar Jackson’s absence last week certainly didn’t help.

Key matchup

Baltimore’s reshuffled secondary against Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The Ravens traded for S Alohi Gilman during the week, and S Kyle Hamilton (groin) and CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) have been back on the practice field. Will that be enough for Baltimore’s beleaguered defensive backfield to be more competitive against a Los Angeles team that can make struggling defenses look bad?

Key injuries

Rams: OT Rob Havenstein could miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury, but G Steve Avila (ankle) is on track to return to the starting lineup after being limited to a handful of special teams plays the past two games.

Ravens: Jackson (hamstring) appears unlikely to return this week and LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) missed practice time as well after being out for the Houston game. … Hamilton and Humphrey could give the defense a boost if they can play. … Baltimore could use T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) after he missed last weekend as well. He was limited at practice this week.

Series notes

The Rams are 1-4 against the Ravens in Baltimore, picking up their lone win 20-19 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. on Jan. 2, 2022. Jackson didn’t play in that game. … The Ravens have won five of the past six meetings overall. … Baltimore’s Tylan Wallace returned a punt for a touchdown in OT to win the most recent matchup.

Stats and stuff

The Rams have allowed 740 yards of total offense in their past two games, including a season-high 407 to the 49ers, after holding their first three opponents to 288 or fewer. … Stafford has 11 touchdown passes to two interceptions through five games, including consecutive outings with three scoring throws and no picks. … RB Kyren Williams fumbled at the goal line with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against San Francisco. Williams has fumbled in each of the past two games. … Los Angeles held Christian McCaffrey to 57 yards rushing on 22 carries and allowed a season-low 74 yards on the ground. The defense has held each of its past three opponents under 86 yards rushing. … OLB Byron Young has at least a half-sack in every game this season. The Rams’ defense didn’t have a takeaway for the first time this season against the 49ers. … The Ravens have lost 10 of their last 12 games when Jackson didn’t play. … Baltimore has had a combined 1,549 snaps played by rookies this season, the second-most in the league behind Cleveland. That’s a sign of how much injuries have changed the Ravens’ plans. … Baltimore has an NFL-high nine TDs of at least 20 yards. … Henry needs one rushing TD to pass Walter Payton and take sole possession of fifth place on the career list. … TE Mark Andrews needs 98 yards receiving to pass Derrick Mason for Baltimore’s career franchise record. … Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins needs nine more receptions to reach 1,000.

Fantasy tip

No need to overthink this: Any Rams offensive player with a significant role could be in for a big day against a Baltimore defense that has allowed 177 points in five games.

