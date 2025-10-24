Ravens add potential pass rush help, signing defensive end Carl Lawson to their practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Carl Lawson to their practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson (55) looks on before taking the field with his team during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP/Chris Szagola) Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson (55) looks on before taking the field with his team during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP/Chris Szagola) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Carl Lawson to their practice squad.

Lawson had five sacks in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, and now the 30-year-old joins a Baltimore team that needs help with its pass rush. The Ravens lost defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike to a season-ending neck issue, and they traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh for secondary help.

Baltimore hosts Chicago on Sunday, then plays at Miami on Thursday night. It’s not clear how quickly Lawson will be able to get up to speed.

Baltimore released tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.