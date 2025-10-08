Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens practice, but Kyle Hamilton returns

Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice for the Baltimore Ravens during the portion open to reporters, but star safety Kyle Hamilton was back on the field Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens made two additions to their secondary this week — and now another key player might be on his way back.

Kyle Hamilton was at practice Wednesday after missing last weekend’s loss to Houston with a groin problem. Baltimore was still without several key players — including Lamar Jackson — during the portion of practice open to reporters, but the situation in the back end of the defense is looking a bit less dire.

Baltimore’s defense has already allowed 177 points in five games. The Ravens (1-4) can’t afford to wait until the trade deadline to fix that. On Tuesday, they signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad and traded for safety Alohi Gilman.

“I woke up today and I was like, ‘Dang, there’s two new faces in the room.’ So, it’s a little different, but you realize that it’s your job,” rookie safety Malaki Starks said. “There’s a sense of urgency that goes behind it.”

Gardner-Johnson and Gilman were both at practice Wednesday, along with Hamilton. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was not. Neither were Jackson (hamstring) or linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring). Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was on the field, but he practiced some last week and still wasn’t available for the game against the Texans.

“Same with all the guys that are dealing with the different injuries,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I think it’ll be indicative as the week goes along and what their status will be going forward.”

Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Then the Ravens get a much-needed open date before the schedule eases up a bit.

The 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson joins the Ravens a couple weeks after being cut by Houston. He was released after only three games with the Texans. They had acquired him from Philadelphia in an offseason trade.

“I’ve always liked the way he played. He brings it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a ‘bring it’ attitude guy. He’s a physical player, a lot of juice and a lot of energy.”

Gilman, who turned 28 last month, was a starter in the secondary for the Chargers. Even if Hamilton is back, the Ravens could use help in a defensive backfield where three rookies — including two who were undrafted — started last weekend.

Harbaugh said there’s a chance Gilman can play right away this weekend. He’ll have had a chance to catch his breath after a busy 24 hours surrounding the trade.

“I’ve been awake for about 21 of them. It’s been a long day,” Gilman said. “I’m still processing everything. It’s been cool to be here, and everyone’s been opening up their arms and just showing the hospitality. I have a little bit of history with Maryland. I was at the Naval Academy out of high school, so it has a special place in my heart.”

Gilman will now transition from being coached by Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles to being coached by his brother John in Baltimore.

“I’m excited to see the similarities and differences,” Gilman said. “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for both of them.”

Although the secondary has been a point of weakness for Baltimore, so has the pass rush, so losing edge rusher Odafe Oweh in the trade for Gilman could be significant. However, there’s still plenty of time before the Nov. 4 trade deadline to add more on defense.

“It’s twofold — the guys (we currently have) will be in there, and their reps will ramp up. We’ll see how they handle it and see if they can get to the quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “Then, I’m sure until the trade deadline, those are going to be conversations that will be had.”

