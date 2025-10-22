Lamar Jackson back on practice field for Ravens after missing 2 games with hamstring injury

Lamar Jackson was on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Just as it appeared Lamar Jackson would again be absent from practice, the two-time MVP took the field for the Baltimore Ravens.

How much progress he’s made from a hamstring injury remains something of a secret, but this was certainly a welcome sight for his teammates.

“He’ll continue to get better and better,” center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We’ll be happy to have him out on the field whenever that is.”

Jackson missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and then the Ravens had an open date last week. He was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, having taken the field a few minutes after the other quarterbacks but during a portion still open to reporters. He did have a helmet on and did make some throws, and he received some hugs from teammates, but nobody should jump to any certain conclusions about his availability this weekend against Chicago.

“It’s hard to put a number on it. I think it’s just part of the process right now,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I really don’t have any shareable injury intelligence for you guys at this point.”

The Ravens (1-5) have been holding out hope that Jackson’s return can help save their season after four straight losses. They host the Bears on Sunday, then have a quick turnaround before playing at Miami the following Thursday.

Harbaugh said the short time between games won’t be a factor in when they bring Jackson back.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about it that way,” he said. “We’re focused and locked in on Sunday’s game, and that’s it right now.”

Baltimore didn’t do anything drastic during its week off. The Ravens haven’t announced any coaching changes, and the other two quarterbacks — Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley — are still on the roster, although Harbaugh wouldn’t say who would start if Jackson has to miss another game this week.

Harbaugh did announce that linebacker Tavius Robinson (broken foot) was going on injured reserve, and offensive lineman Emery Jones was coming up to the active roster.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed practice with an illness Wednesday, but other Baltimore players who have been injured recently were full participants: linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), receivers Zay Flowers (shoulder) and Tez Walker (oblique) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring).

Hamilton (groin) was limited in practice but had his sights set on the importance of this weekend.

“Every game for us is a playoff game. That’s how it feels and how it’s going to have to be from here on out,” Hamilton said. “We dug ourselves into a deep hole, but in order to get in the dance, we got to really be locked in from here on out, so we’re trying to do that.”

Not playing around

Harbaugh was asked about recent reports that games and recreational items had been removed from Baltimore’s locker room. He said that wasn’t his doing.

“The stuff was taken out of the locker room. I was informed of it after it was gone by the equipment guy, and that the players, the veteran players, a couple of veteran players got together and decided they wanted to take that stuff out,” Harbaugh said. “So, my pinball machine that I gifted the guys two years ago at Christmas, I don’t know where it’s at right now. I don’t know where it’s at. It’s in the storage room somewhere, I guess. I’ll take it home. I’ll take it back home. I like pinball.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.