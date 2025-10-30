Lamar Jackson active for Ravens’ Thursday night matchup at Miami

Lamar Jackson was active for Baltimore's Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins after a hamstring injury sidelined him the past three games.

There was less confusion about the All-Pro quarterback’s status this week. The Ravens had ruled Jackson out last Saturday before their Week 8 win over Chicago, saying he was not a full participant in practice the previous day despite being having listed him as practicing in full.

Coach John Harbaugh later called the mix-up — which the league said it would look into as it does whenever there’s a change in a player’s status — an “honest mistake.”

This time, Jackson was listed as a full practice participant all week and spoke with reporters on Tuesday. He will join a Ravens team that entered Thursday the healthiest it has been all season.

Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander was a healthy scratch, as was Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb was available to play for Miami after being limited in practice with shoulder and foot injuries.

Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis (quad) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were inactive. Hill was sidelined for a second straight game.

