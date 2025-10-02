Houston has lost 6 straight to Baltimore, but Lamar Jackson may not be available this week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the…

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(AP/Reed Hoffmann) Houston (1-3) at Baltimore (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Texans by 2.

Against the spread: Texans 1-3; Ravens 1-3.

Series record: Ravens lead 13-2.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Texans 31-2 at Houston on Dec. 25, 2024.

Last week: Texans beat Titans 26-0; Ravens lost to Chiefs 37-20.

Texans offense: overall (25), rush (23), pass (23), scoring (29).

Texans defense: overall (5), rush (12), pass (7), scoring (1).

Ravens offense: overall (13), rush (9), pass (T-18), scoring (3).

Ravens defense: overall (31), rush (27), pass (31), scoring (32).

Turnover differential: Texans minus-2; Ravens minus-2.

Texans players to watch

RB Joe Mixon was eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list this week but remains out indefinitely. In his absence, the Texans have split carries between Nick Chubb and Woody Marks. The two have had their struggles but combined for a strong performance last week when Marks, a rookie from USC, had 69 yards rushing and Chubb added 47 to help the Texans finish with a season-high 129. Both players are also threats out of the backfield and Marks highlighted that last week when he had 50 yards receiving and a TD catch. The fourth-round pick also ran for a touchdown against the Titans, making him the first rookie in franchise history with at least 100 yards of offense with a rushing TD and a touchdown reception in a single game.

Ravens player to watch

Unless Lamar Jackson makes a quick recovery from a hamstring issue, QB Cooper Rush is likely to get the start for the Ravens. He went 4-4 in eight starts for Dallas last year with solid passing numbers by backup standards, but he obviously doesn’t impact the game the way Jackson does.

Key matchup

Ravens RB Derrick Henry vs. the Houston defensive front. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has made it clear he’s not happy with the Ravens’ offensive approach last week. Henry received only eight carries against Kansas City, so don’t be surprised if Baltimore decides to lean on him heavily, at least until Jackson is 100% again. Can Henry carry the offense against a defense as tough as Houston’s? That question may decide the game.

Key injuries

Texans injuries: All-Pro CB Derek Stingley is still dealing with an oblique injury but is expected to play. … DE Denico Autry, who missed the first four games with a knee injury, returned to practice this week but it’s unclear if he’ll be available.

Ravens: Baltimore’s injury situation has rapidly become a nightmare. In addition to Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow) missed practice time this week. That list includes all four of the team’s first-team All-Pros from last season, plus a couple of other key starters.

Series notes

Baltimore has won six in a row. … Houston has lost three times to Baltimore since the start of the 2023 season, and the Texans didn’t score an offensive TD in any of those games.

Stats and stuff

Houston’s shutout of Tennessee last week was the third in franchise history and first since 2010. … Chubb had 107 yards of offense and a rushing touchdown in his previous game at Baltimore in 2022 while with Cleveland. … Texans WR Nico Collins had 79 yards receiving last week has had a TD reception in two of his past three games. … Houston WR Christian Kirk had 114 yards receiving in his only career game against Baltimore in 2019 while with the Cardinals. … Houston TE Dalton Schultz has had at least five catches in two straight games. … Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair has had at least seven tackles in three of four games this season. He tied a career high with 15 tackles against the Ravens in 2023 while with the Titans. … Stingley had his first interception of the season last week. … Houston CB Kamari Lassiter had two passes defensed last week and has had at least five tackles in four straight games. … The Ravens are 1-3 for the first time since they started 1-6 in 2015. … Baltimore has lost nine of its past 11 games when Jackson didn’t play. … The Ravens have a league-high nine TDs of at least 20 yards this season. … A league-high nine Baltimore players have scored TDs from scrimmage. … TE Mark Andrews needs 120 yards to become the Ravens’ career leader in receiving. Derrick Mason holds the current mark at 5,777. … Baltimore WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 13 yards to pass Hall of Famer Steve Largent (13,089) for 19th place all time.

Fantasy tip

The depleted Baltimore defense has allowed 133 points in four games, so any player facing the Ravens should be considered at this point. Collins figures to be a popular pick this week.

