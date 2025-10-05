Hamilton and Stanley inactive in another blow to the injury-ravaged Ravens

Safety Kyle Hamilton and tackle Ronnie Stanley were inactive Sunday in what was basically a worst-case scenario for the injury-ravaged Baltimore Ravens for their game against the Houston Texans.

The Ravens already had ruled out star quarterback Lamar Jackson, along with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Hamilton (groin) and Stanley (ankle) were questionable, but now Baltimore will be without them, too.

The other five inactives for the Ravens were Jackson (hamstring), Smith (hamstring), Humphrey (calf), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard (calf).

