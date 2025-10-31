Down but not out, the Ravens eye a second-half resurgence after Lamar Jackson’s return

Lamar Jackson's return was just what the Baltimore Ravens were hoping for, and now they can be taken seriously again as contenders.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP/Doug Murray) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP/Doug Murray) Lamar Jackson’s return was just what the Baltimore Ravens were hoping for, and now they can be taken seriously again as contenders.

The Ravens were awfully close to being written off as recently as last weekend, when Jackson was still out for a game against Chicago and Baltimore was facing the possibility of a 1-6 record. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played well enough to win that game, and then Jackson returned from his hamstring injury and threw four touchdown passes in a 28-6 victory at Miami on Thursday night.

“They were absolute must-wins, both of those two games. For our guys to step up the way they did, and to step out the way they did, and play the kind of football they did with their backs to the wall — on the canvas — and to get back up and do what they did, is commendable,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It just means we’re two games under .500. That’s all it means, but we’re two games under .500. We were four games under .500.”

The Ravens (3-5) continue to creep up on AFC North-leading Pittsburgh (4-3), which faces NFL-leading Indianapolis (7-1) this weekend.

Baltimore’s next four opponents, meanwhile, are a combined 9-22.

About a month ago the Ravens took the field without Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard. All four of their All-Pros from last season were unavailable.

The situation looks a lot less bleak now.

“Usually, we start off winning games,” Jackson said. “But right now, we’re behind, and we all have to step it up.”

What’s working

The Ravens have scored 139 points in the four full games when Jackson was healthy. His passer rating is 136.7, and there’s no shortage of players to throw to.

Baltimore’s three tight ends — Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar — combined for seven catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night.

“Just a matter of getting them the ball, and we were able to get them the ball on play action a number of times behind the linebackers, which was big for us. All three of those guys,” Harbaugh said. “We want to be able to spread it around and go to everybody.”

Wideout Zay Flowers is third in the AFC with 550 yards receiving.

What needs help

Baltimore hasn’t been great on the line of scrimmage, offensively or defensively. Derrick Henry is on pace for well over 1,000 yards rushing, but there have been times the Ravens have tried and failed to take control of games by running the ball. Short-yardage situations have been surprisingly problematic for them.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is one injured player Baltimore hasn’t gotten back. He’s out for the season because of a neck problem, and the Ravens have felt his absence both against the run and in the pass rush.

But Baltimore may have played well enough these past two weeks to give the front office a reason to be aggressive looking for help at the trade deadline.

Stock up

Jordan Stout is averaging 46 net yards per punt, ranking second in the league. He’s had some important kicks, like the one that pinned Chicago back inside the 5 when the Ravens were trying to protect a fourth-quarter lead last weekend.

Stock down

Rashod Bateman is one receiver who hasn’t gotten the ball as much as Baltimore has spread it around. After 45 catches last season, he has only 15 in 2025, although he did reach the end zone against Miami.

Injuries

Although every cornerstone player besides Madubuike is back now, Stanley’s ankle remains a concern given the injury problems he’s had through his career. He’s only missed one full game, but it’s been touch and go even when he’s been available, and his effectiveness is crucial.

Key number

The Ravens are plus-6 in turnover margin in their three victories and minus-9 in the five defeats. If they’re able to make it back to the postseason, they still have to show they can avoid game-changing mistakes against top competition.

Next steps

The Ravens now get a bit of a break before two more road games, against Minnesota on Nov. 9 and Cleveland on Nov. 16.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.