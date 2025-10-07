Desperate for defensive help, Ravens sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad Tuesday, two weeks after he was cut by the Houston Texans.

Baltimore (1-4) is desperate for help on defense after allowing 177 points through five games. Safety Kyle Hamilton missed last weekend’s loss to the Texans, and the Ravens also were without linebacker Roquan Smith. Safety Ar’Darius Washington tore an Achilles tendon in the offseason and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season because of a neck issue. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed last weekend’s game as well.

The Texans released the 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson after only three games with the team. They had acquired him from Philadelphia in an offseason trade. He had six interceptions last season for the Eagles.

Baltimore released nose tackle Josh Tupou.

