Xavier Worthy returns to spark Chiefs’ offense in crucial win over Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Worthy admitted that he was winded after hauling in a 37-yard pass during the Kansas City Chiefs’ emphatic 37-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

It wasn’t a total surprise, considering the fleet-footed wide receiver had been sidelined with a shoulder injury ever since he ran into Travis Kelce in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

“I’ve got to get in game shape,” Worthy said with a smile.

Turns out an out-of-shape Worthy is still plenty quick. And still capable of providing a boost to a struggling Kansas City offense.

Worthy finished with five catches for a game-high 83 yards receiving, and he added a 35-yard run on a jet sweep. But the mere threat of him beating defenses over the top also played a big part in a big day for Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 270 yards and had touchdown passes to four different receivers in a win that the Chiefs desperately needed.

Rather than a 1-3 hole, they are sitting at 2-2 with some positive momentum headed to Jacksonville next Monday night.

“He’s just so explosive,” Mahomes said of Worthy, “and you just see it. You get the football in his hands and the defense had to adjust, and when they adjust and he gets so much attention on him, other guys can make things happen.”

The Chiefs struggled to move the ball once Worthy got hurt in their loss in Brazil. They still had a tough time in a loss to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch the next week.

And even though they did some good things on defense in the second half a week ago against the Giants, they still lacked the big-play pop that has become a hallmark of Andy Reid teams over the years.

Worthy brought that back to the mix.

“Just as a whole group out there with Xavier, it felt good. I mean, it felt like, you know, what we’re capable of,” said Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown, who caught one of Mahomes’ TD passes. “Getting everybody together is big time for us.”

They don’t have everyone together quite yet; Rashee Rice is still serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But he only has two games remaining until he can get back on the field, and then the Chiefs finally might be able to showcase the offense that they have spent most of the past two seasons envisioning.

What’s working

The Chiefs have been trying to push the ball downfield more in the passing game, as they did in the days of Tyreek Hill. The return of Worthy and the emergence of speedy Tyquan Thornton gives them the athleticism to do it.

“I had injuries before but you would never know it. I always played through it,” Worthy said. “It’s been super tough watching. I never missed a football game in my life. That had been my first time ever sitting on the sideline watching games.”

What needs help

The Chiefs were just 5 of 15 on third down against Baltimore, even worse than their middling 39% mark for the season.

Stock up

Brashard Smith, a seventh-round pick, had four carries for 9 yards and three catches for 27 yards against the Ravens. The Chiefs have been trying to get him more involved in the offense because of his speed.

“We’ve been trying to increase his playing time. He has a lot of talent,” Reid said. “We’re working him into different spots. We were able to get (Jalen) Royals in, too, a couple of rookies. … We’re just giving them a little at a time.”

Stock down

Harrison Butker, the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, has missed a kick in every game this season, including a 53-yarder late in the first half against Baltimore. It was his second field-goal miss to go with a pair of missed PATs through the first four games.

Injuries

The Chiefs came through the game against Baltimore without any new injuries.

Key number

250 — Mahomes reached that milestone for touchdown throws, becoming the youngest to do it at 30 years, 11 days old.

Next steps

The Chiefs visit the Jaguars on Monday night.

