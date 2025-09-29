Sports betting roundup: College football, NFL, Ryder Cup and baseball all in action

From college football to an exciting NFL Sunday, from the Ryder Cup to the final games of MLB’s regular season,…

From college football to an exciting NFL Sunday, from the Ryder Cup to the final games of MLB’s regular season, the weekend provided loads of sports action.

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, the Minnesota Vikings (-2.5 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers) were the most bet team on Sunday in terms of number of bets and money. Pittsburgh beat Minnesota 24-21 in Dublin.

The Baltimore Ravens (-2.5 at the Kansas City Chiefs) were also a popular team on Sunday, taking in the fifth-most number of bets and fifth-most money. Kansas City defeated Baltimore 37-20, which dropped the Ravens to 1-3 on the year. Patrick Mahomes is now 13-3-3 against the spread as an underdog in the NFL.

In one of the most exciting games of the day, the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys tied 40-40 on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay entered the matchup as 6.5-point favorites, taking in 79% of the bets and 53% of the money. The over/under closed at 46.5, with 63% of the bets and 59% of the money coming in on the over.

The U.S. Ryder Cup team made things interesting in Sunday singles, but fell 15-13 to Europe at the end of the day. The American squad entered Sunday trailing 12-5 and were +1400 to win, but only lost one match outright to make things interesting late in the afternoon.

Upsets of the Week

The New York Giants entered Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers winless and 6.5-point underdogs at home. But led by Jaxson Dart in his first NFL start, the Giants upset the Chargers 21-18. The Chargers were the second-most bet team in terms of number of tickets on Sunday.

Illinois kicked a field goal as time expired to beat Southern California 34-32. The Fighting Illini were 6.5-point underdogs entering the matchup, and USC took in 62% of the bets and 73% of the money. USC was the fifth-most bet team on Saturday in terms of money.

Coming Up

The MLB playoffs get started on Tuesday with the Wild Card round. The Philadelphia Phillies have the best odds to win the World Series at +450, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers at +500 and the Seattle Mariners at +550.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are next at +700, with the Milwaukee Brewers at +800, the Chicago Cubs at +1400 and the San Diego Padres at +1500.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.