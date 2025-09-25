Ravens visit Chiefs for Sunday showdown between two of the AFC’s premier franchises

Baltimore (1-2) at Kansas City (1-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS. BetMGM line: Ravens by 2 1/2. Against the spread:…

Baltimore (1-2) at Kansas City (1-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM line: Ravens by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 1-2; Chiefs 1-2.

Series record: Chiefs lead 9-5.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Ravens 27-20 on Sept. 5, 2024.

Last week: Ravens lost to Lions 38-30; Chiefs beat Giants 22-9.

Ravens offense: overall (14), rush (12), pass (14), scoring (1).

Ravens defense: overall (32), rush (30), pass (31), scoring (31).

Chiefs offense: overall (17), rush (17), pass (15), scoring (T21).

Chiefs defense: overall (T11), rush (T18), pass (10), scoring (T9).

Ravens player to watch

WR DeAndre Hopkins arrived in Kansas City in a trade last season, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the third straight year. He signed with Baltimore in the offseason and has had a career rebirth. He needs 11 catches to become the 16th player in NFL history with 1,000.

Chiefs player to watch

WR Marquise Brown looked as if he might carry the load for the Kansas City passing attack early in the season when he caught 10 passes for 99 yards in a season-opening loss to the Chargers. Brown has just nine catches for 72 yards combined in the past two weeks, and he has yet to reach the end zone this season.

Key matchup

The Chiefs rush defense against Ravens RB Derrick Henry. Kansas City has done a good job of defending the run this season, holding Eagles star Saquon Barkley in check a couple of weeks ago. Henry has had some big games against Kansas City in the past, including a 188-yard effort with Tennessee during the 2019 season.

Key injuries

Ravens: DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) has been ruled out. LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and DLs Broderick Washington (ankle) and Travis Jones (knee) missed practice time this week.

Chiefs: DE Mike Danna (quad), CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) and WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) could play after missing last week against the Giants. All of them practiced in some capacity this week.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won six of the past seven games against the Ravens, including a 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The only win by the Ravens over that stretch came at home in September 2021. The most recent time the Ravens won at Arrowhead Stadium was a 9-6 victory on Oct. 7, 2012, when Justin Tucker connected on three field goals for Baltimore and Ryan Succop only made two for Kansas City.

Stats and stuff

Five of the previous six games between Baltimore and Kansas City have been decided by seven points or fewer. … Baltimore and Kansas City are two of the four teams with at least 12 playoff berths in the past 17 seasons. Green Bay and New England are the others. … The Chiefs and Ravens rank first and second, respectively in points and total offense since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson took over as their starting QBs. … Jackson is the fourth QB with a passer rating of at least 125 in each of his team’s first three games, joining John Hadl (1973), Mahomes (2019) and Russell Wilson (2020). … Jackson has had at least one TD pass in 27 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has thrown at least two in nine straight games. … Henry needs two TD runs to pass Walter Payton (110) for fifth on the NFL’s career list. … Baltimore has eight TDs of at least 20 yards this season, the most in the NFL. … The Ravens have scored 111 points through three games, the best in the NFL this season and the most in team history. … Andy Reid will be coaching his 100th home game with the Chiefs. … TE Travis Kelce needs three TDs to break the Chiefs record held by Priest Holmes (83). … Kelce needs 57 yards to pass Dante Hall (12,356) for the most combined yards in Chiefs history. … DT Chris Jones needs 4 1/2 sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third most in Chiefs history. … Kelce needs seven receptions to pass Jason Witten (1,020) for most receptions by a player in his first 13 seasons. … Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton has two TD receptions this season. He had two total in three seasons with New England.

Fantasy tip

Thornton has become an intriguing option in the Kansas City offense, at least until Worthy proves he is back from a shoulder injury and Rashee Rice finishes his six-game suspension. The 2022 second-round pick of the Patriots will be facing a defensive backfield that has given up big plays this season, and Thornton’s speed could pose a problem for Baltimore on the back end.

