Ravens put defensive linemen Madubuike and Washington on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve Saturday.

The Ravens had already ruled out both players for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Washington has an ankle injury, and Madubuike has had a neck problem.

The Ravens signed defensive end Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive tackle C.J. Okoye and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Baltimore’s defense is off to a poor start, and losing Madubuike and Washington doesn’t help. The Ravens lost 38-30 on Monday to a Detroit team that rushed for 224 yards.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said this week he was “concerned” about Madubuike’s injury, but hadn’t been given the OK to comment on it.

