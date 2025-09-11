Lamar Jackson apologizes to the fan he exchanged shoves with last weekend

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized to the fan he exchanged shoves with during Baltimore’s loss at Buffalo last weekend.

Several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone after a touchdown. A fan reached out and gave receiver DeAndre Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

“My apologies to him,” Jackson said. “Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself.”

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Coach John Harbaugh defended Jackson earlier this week. He said Wednesday he and general manager Eric DeCosta have spoken to Jackson about the incident, and that DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown have talked to the league about it.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.