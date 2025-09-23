It’s rare to see the Ravens pushed around physically, but that’s what happened against Detroit

The Detroit Lions overpowered the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in a 38-30 victory in which the Lions were the dominant team physically.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske, right, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske, right, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — By the end of the game, the contrast was too obvious to ignore.

Jared Goff could wait patiently in the pocket with time to pick apart the Baltimore defense.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson’s legendary elusiveness became less and less effective as the Ravens’ offense broke down against a swarming Detroit pass rush.

When Jackson has been healthy these past few seasons, the Ravens have almost never lost unless they beat themselves in some fashion, be it with turnovers, penalties or other careless mistakes.

Monday night was different, however. Baltimore was simply outplayed in a 38-30 defeat in which the Lions were the dominant team physically, outrushing the Ravens 224-85.

That’s the kind of differential that’s often in Baltimore’s favor.

“Our run defense, it’s been pretty good the whole time I’ve been here, but when a team runs a ball like that, it just demoralizes you more than passing the ball,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “They’re challenging you mentally (and) physically, so it’s on us as a defense just to put that fire out ASAP, and we didn’t do that.”

It’s felt for a while like Baltimore’s injury report only matters if Jackson is on it, but a few other absences are hurting them significantly at the moment. Fullback Patrick Ricard isn’t the first man you think of when discussing the Ravens’ offense, but his calf injury has an impact on Baltimore’s running game, which has been surprisingly ineffective near the goal line. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and pass rusher Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) were also out, and that was a factor in Baltimore’s weak defensive performance.

The Ravens started 0-2 last season and still won the AFC North. Now they’ll have to climb out of a 1-2 hole.

What’s working

Jackson took seven sacks but still finished with a passer rating of 148.1. In the first half at least, he was able to find receivers downfield and kept plays alive when he needed to.

Despite an injury to tight end Isaiah Likely, the Ravens have plenty of people for Jackson to throw to.

“He made some on-time throws, tried to move around in the pocket and make some plays,” coach John Harbaugh said. “They got us on some sacks when you’re trying to throw the ball like that at the end of the game.”

What needs work

Baltimore held Cleveland’s anemic offense to 17 points in Week 2, but the Ravens allowed 41 to Buffalo and 38 to Detroit. They haven’t shown they can hold up defensively against the other top teams in the league. Baltimore’s 57-game sack streak was snapped against the Lions.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We just have to go play football,” Hamilton said. “It’s probably not a good answer, but it’s running and it’s hitting, and we have to run and hit better.”

Stock up

After a slow start to the season, tight end Mark Andrews caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

“It just felt good getting in the end zone, making some plays, getting in a rhythm, and I thought Lamar threw some incredible passes,” Andrews said. “It just felt really good. I’m always excited to help this team and try to help make plays.”

Stock down

Derrick Henry has now fumbled in each of the first three games of the season — twice in big fourth-quarter spots. He was shut down after an early 28-yard touchdown run.

“I didn’t see the guy coming from behind. I just have to hold onto the ball,” Henry said. “He made the play, and I don’t know. You just have to keep working. That’s all I can think of. It sucks right now. I’m not going to lie to you all.”

Injuries

Madubuike’s neck injury sounded ominous when Harbaugh spoke about it last week.

“They’re dealing with the symptoms, and they’re testing right now,” he said Saturday. “So, he will be ruled out for this game, and they’re going to try to get to the bottom of it.”

Key numbers

The Ravens were held under 100 yards rushing for a second consecutive week. The previous time that happened was in September 2018, before Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

Up next

A tough early schedule for Baltimore continues with a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday. Both teams are 1-2. After that, the Ravens play at home against two more playoff teams from 2024 — Houston and the Los Angeles Rams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.