Baltimore’s Madubuike out for Monday night game against the Lions with a neck issue

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Detroit…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Madubuike has a neck issue. His absence, along with that of Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), means Baltimore will be without two key pass rushers. The Ravens also ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), neither of whom has played yet this season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) is expected to play.

Detroit defensive lineman Marcus Davenport (chest) is out. Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), offensive lineman Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) are questionable for the Lions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.