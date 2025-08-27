Ravens make Kyle Hamilton the NFL’s highest-paid safety with a 4-year, $100.4 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million extension with star safety Kyle Hamilton.

The deal includes $82 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the terms weren’t announced.

Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, is entering his fourth NFL season. Baltimore drafted him in the first round in 2022, and he’s performed brilliantly, helping the Ravens to NFC North titles each of the past two seasons with his versatility in their defensive scheme.

General manager Eric DeCosta said the deal makes Hamilton the league’s highest-paid safety.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

