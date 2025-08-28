Lamar Jackson and the Ravens appear loaded again, but the top of the AFC probably is as well

The Ravens are 27-11 over the past two seasons, and their most lopsided loss in that span is seven points.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (13-6)

Expectations

The Ravens are 27-11 over the past two seasons, and their most lopsided loss in that span is seven points. Lamar Jackson came within a whisker of winning back-to-back MVPs, Derrick Henry fit into the backfield beautifully last year, and the defense has multiple returning All-Pros. Everything is in place for a Super Bowl run — but Baltimore still plays in a loaded conference and has been knocked out of the playoffs by Kansas City or Buffalo the last three times Jackson has been healthy for the postseason. January mistakes have plagued this team — whether they’ve been turnovers by Jackson and his teammates, or the dropped 2-point conversion pass by tight end Mark Andrews last season. The Ravens have several marquee games early on their schedule. They open at Buffalo, host Detroit and play at Kansas City — all before September is over. So don’t be shocked if Baltimore faces some early bumpiness — and even if the Ravens win all three of those games, they’ll still face their share of doubters. Continuity should be less of an issue this year. Baltimore went through quite a few changes on its roster and coaching staff before the 2024 season. This offseason was quieter. If Jackson stays healthy, this is a very tough team to outplay over the course of four quarters, but there are other squads with great quarterbacks in the Ravens’ way, and Baltimore is still waiting for its moment to arrive.

New Faces

WR DeAndre Hopkins, CB Jaire Alexander, S Malaki Starks, K Tyler Loop, PR LaJohntay Wester.

Key Losses

K Justin Tucker, OL Patrick Mekari, DL Michael Pierce, CB Brandon Stephens.

Strengths

Jackson and Henry led the Ravens to the league lead in total offense in 2024, and WR Rashod Bateman took a big step forward last season. WR Zay Flowers can hurt opponents with his elusiveness, Andrews and fellow TE Isaiah Likely are threats in the red zone, and the offensive line is solid after the team re-signed Ronnie Stanley. LB Roquan Smith and S Kyle Hamilton have been among the NFL’s best at their positions, CB Marlon Humphrey is coming off a big year, and the Ravens always seem to get enough of a pass rush from guys like Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh.

Weaknesses

The pass defense was a major problem for about half of last season, with Cincinnati in particular throwing all over the Baltimore secondary. An adjustment with Hamilton’s deployment helped alleviate that, and then the Ravens signed Alexander and drafted Starks in the first round. It’s still an issue to watch. Tucker had a shockingly shaky 2024 season, then was cut following reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. Perhaps his replacement will be more effective than last year’s version of Tucker, but that’s no guarantee.

Camp development

Loop and Wester, two sixth-round draft picks, have shown some potential to help on special teams. Loop kicked a 61-yard field goal in a preseason game against Washington, and Wester scored on a punt return against Indianapolis.

Fantasy player to watch

Beyond the obvious — Jackson, Henry and Andrews — Flowers is coming off a 1,000-yard season and may not have reached his ceiling yet. Running back Keaton Mitchell is a possible sleeper after he was used sparingly last year following a knee injury.

