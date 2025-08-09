Colts QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice field 2 days after dislocating pinkie

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts quarterback competition is back in full swing after Anthony Richardson returned to practice…

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts quarterback competition is back in full swing after Anthony Richardson returned to practice Saturday.

His return comes two days after he dislocated the pinkie on his right hand in Thursday’s 24-16 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson was injured on Indy’s second possession when unblocked linebacker David Ojabo drove Richardson into the ground. Richardson said he noticed the pinkie was bent at an awkward angle when he got up and headed immediately to the sideline where trainers popped the finger into place.

He attempted to throw on the sideline but did not return.

It’s the latest chapter in a short career that has been beset by injuries.

Richardson is 8-7 in 15 starts since the Colts drafted him No. 4 overall in 2023. Richardson also has been unable to finish several other games because of injuries and was benched for two games last season after leaving a game because he needed a breather.

His other problem; Accuracy. Richardson completed 47.7% of his passes last season, the lowest rate among the league’s regular starters, while throwing 13 career interceptions compared with 11 TD passes.

The combination prompted Indy to sign free agent Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million free agent deal in March, setting up a competition between the incumbent and Jones, who was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft.

Jones was released during last season less than two years after he was rewarded for taking the Giants to the playoffs with a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Jones was 10 of 21 with 144 yards at Baltimore while Richardson was 2 of 3 with 21 yards.

Prior to the game, coach Shane Steichen said he intended to start Richardson against Baltimore and let him play more than one quarter before flipping the script next Saturday against Green Bay.

But afterward, Steichen acknowledged the plan could change — if Richardson could play against the Packers. Steichen was not scheduled to meet with reporters at training camp until Sunday.

