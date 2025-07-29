Ravens TE Isaiah Likely expected to miss ‘a few weeks’ with a lower leg injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to miss a few weeks after a lower leg injury Tuesday.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to miss a few weeks after a lower leg injury Tuesday.

Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that the 25-year-old Likely rolled his ankle and foot area and would have an MRI on Wednesday.

“It’ll be a few weeks,” Harbaugh said. “It’s good that it’s just early in camp.”

Likely set career highs last season with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. It was his third season in the NFL.

Baltimore is loaded with depth at the tight end position with three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar also in the fold. But Likely, who tied for fourth on the team in receptions last season, is an important part of the passing game.

The Ravens open the season at Buffalo on Sept. 7.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.