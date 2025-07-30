Ravens’ Isaiah Likely needs surgery, but could be back early in the season

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely needs surgery after injuring his lower leg this week.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Wednesday. He said the previous day that Likely hurt his ankle and foot area and would miss several weeks.

NFL.com reported Likely would miss about six weeks — and Baltimore’s season opener is on Sept 7.

“He’s going to have surgery,” Harbaugh said. “I think the timeline I saw actually was accurate, on the timeline that was reported. So we’ve got a shot to get him back there right away early. We’ll see.”

Likely set career highs last season with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. It was his third season in the NFL.

“It was early in camp, and it’s not one of those major-type of deals,” Harbaugh said. “But it’s something. It’s multiple weeks.”

