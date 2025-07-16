Kyle Hamilton’s versatility earns him the top safety spot in AP rankings

Kyle Hamilton has quickly proved that he can be a jack of all trades on Baltimore's stellar defense, boosting the Ravens' defense with his talent and versatility that helped him earn the honor of being voted the top safety in the league by The Associated Press.

Kyle Hamilton has quickly proved that he can be a jack of all trades on Baltimore's stellar defense, thriving in the slot, the box or as a deep safety.

But it was the decision to move Hamilton to free safety midway through last season that helped eliminate the big plays and boost the Ravens’ defense.

Hamilton’s talent and versatility helped him earn the honor of being voted the top safety in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at safety, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Hamilton got five first place-votes, one second and one third to claim the top spot. Detroit’s Kerby Joseph got the other three first-place votes and finished second.

Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney, Detroit’s Brian Branch and Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top five.

Atlanta’s Jessie Bates, Tampa Bay’s Antoine Winfield Jr., Miami’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver’s Brandon Jones, Arizona’s Budda Baker and Houston’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson also received votes.

1. KYLE HAMILTON, Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton has been the most important piece on Baltimore’s defense thanks in large part to his versatility. He has the ability to stop the run, excel against the pass and rush the quarterback and was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-teamer last season. Hamilton played the majority of his snaps starting in Week 11 last season as a free safety and the Ravens went from allowing 4.7 pass plays of at least 20 yards per game to 1.6 after the switch.

2. KERBY JOSEPH, Detroit Lions

Joseph emerged as a big-time playmaker in his third season, leading the NFL with nine interceptions to earn first-team All-Pro honors. His 17 career interceptions are the most for any safety in his first three seasons since Hall of Famer Ed Reed had 21.

3. XAVIER MCKINNEY, Green Bay Packers

McKinney made a major impact on Green Bay’s defense in his first season after signing with the Packers as a free agent. He was at his best in pass coverage as a deep safety. McKinney had eight interceptions last season and allowed a 56.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

4. BRIAN BRANCH, Detroit Lions

Branch has become an immediate impact player on Detroit’s defense since being drafted in the second round in 2023. He led all safeties with 16 passes defensed last season and was tied for third with eight tackles for loss as he performed at a high level both in the run and pass game.

5. DERWIN JAMES, Los Angeles Chargers

James bounced back from a down 2023 season to earn second-team All-Pro honors in his first season in coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense. James is one of the most versatile safeties, getting extensive time working in the slot, as a box safety, a deep safety and even as a pass rusher, where he had the second-most pressures of any safety last season.

