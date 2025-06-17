Ravens QB Lamar Jackson defends Mark Andrews from online criticism after playoff drop

After the Baltimore Ravens’ first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Lamar Jackson called out the social media criticism directed at tight end Mark Andrews following the tight end's crucial drop in January’s playoff defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson said he never gets over losses.

And he also dislikes fans criticizing one of his teammates online.

“I’ve been seeing my guy getting talked about, and I really don’t like that, because he’s done so much for us,” Jackson said of Andrews, who let a potential game-tying, 2-point conversion pass slip through his hands in a 27-25 loss in the divisional round.

“He’s done so much for us, and how people did him, I just don’t like that. Cause Mark’s still Mark.”

The criticism that Andrews received prompted speculation the Ravens might trade the three-time Pro Bowler before the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal. That hasn’t happened, and Andrews was with the team to begin optional team activities last month, when he also spoke to reporters about the play.

In Andrews’ defense, Jackson was quick to mention the two turnovers he committed during the first half that helped Buffalo take a 21-10 halftime lead.

“People were trying to dog him on comments and stuff,” Jackson said. “And he’s accomplished so much. For us, for himself. So I just feel like, let things happen sometimes. We wish we would’ve won the game. I wish I didn’t throw that interception. I wish I didn’t fumble. I wish the (conversion) mishap didn’t happen. But it happened. Lesson learned, man.”

Jackson was visibly upbeat on Tuesday in his first session with reporters since his postgame news conference in Buffalo.

And he expressed awe of his newest receiving option, 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins, who signed a one-year, $6-million deal with Baltimore in March.

“He’s different, man,” Jackson said. “I threw him, like, a shallow (cross) today. He caught the ball so smooth, got up. I don’t even think he put his other hand on the ground to get up. He just caught the ball and start running. I’m like, ‘Bro, that’s some vet-type stuff. Like some super-vet-type stuff.’”

And he suggested there’s no point in trying to erase the pain from the latest in a string of frustrating playoff defeats during his career.

“I don’t think I get over any loss, to be honest,” Jackson said. “I’ve got losses from youth football that still haunt me. So I never get over a loss. I don’t care how small it might be to someone else or how great it might be. It’s always the same for me.”

