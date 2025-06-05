Ravens extend receiver Rashod Bateman’s contract through 2029 with a $36.75M deal

The Baltimore Ravens gave out another contract extension to a key offensive player on Thursday, signing receiver Rashod Bateman through 2029.

Ravens Football Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) works out during an NFL football practice, Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Ravens Football Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman speaks to media following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Ravens Football Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) works out during an NFL football practice, Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Ravens Football Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman speaks to media following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This contract extension was less of a surprise to Rashod Bateman.

The Baltimore Ravens gave out another deal to a key offensive player on Thursday, signing Bateman through 2029. The three-year, $36.75 million extension includes $20 million in guarantees, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms hadn’t been announced.

Last year, the Ravens gave Bateman a two-year extension through 2026. At that point, he’d shown potential but been limited by injuries. Then he responded last season with the best campaign of his career, catching 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. His 16.8 yards per reception was the second-highest rate for a player with at least 40 catches.

And now he’s received another extension.

“This year it made sense to me, for sure,” he said after practice Thursday. ”I feel like I finally did something on the field that was impressive and something that you can respect and stand on. Before that, it was a little bit shocking.”

The 25-year-old Bateman is coming off his fourth pro season. Now there’s a chance he’ll be with the Ravens for at least five more.

“We’ve kind of been negotiating since the end of the season. It was something that both parties wanted to do, and it just made sense for both of us, and we worked it out,” Bateman said after practice Thursday. “I’m happy to be here, blessed and fortunate. So, keep chasing a Super Bowl.”

Baltimore cut kicker Justin Tucker and signed receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but aside from that, the biggest moves this offseason for the Ravens have been the contracts they gave their own returning players.

Baltimore extended running back Derrick Henry, who was entering the final year of his deal, through 2027. The Ravens also re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley when he was about to hit free agency.

Now Bateman joins that group.

“You get paid if you’re doing the right things on and off the field, and it’s a respect thing,” Bateman said. “It’s showing that the organization believes in me. It (shows) that I believe in them, so hopefully this thing keeps on trucking in that direction.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.