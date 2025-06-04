Lions add veteran Trystan Colon to offensive line that lost center Frank Ragnow to retirement

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have added depth on their depleted offensive line, signing veteran Trystan Colon.…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have added depth on their depleted offensive line, signing veteran Trystan Colon.

Detroit waived/injured cornerback Divaad Wilson on Wednesday to clear a roster spot.

The Lions lost their starting center to retirement earlier this week.

Frank Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, called it a career after seven seasons with a slew of injuries.

Colon has started at least one game in each of his five NFL seasons. He started in a career-high seven games and played in a career-high 17 games last year with the Arizona Cardinals. Colon played center earlier in his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

