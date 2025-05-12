Ravens sign undrafted K John Hoyland as they move on without Tucker. Team also drafted K Tyler Loop

The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted rookie kicker John Hoyland, giving themselves another option for Justin Tucker's replacement.

FILE - As Wyoming punter Clayton Stewart (39) holds the ball, place kicker John Hoyland (46) kicks a three pointer against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 29, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)(AP/Marco Garcia)

The Ravens announced the move Monday. They also signed tackle Lucas Scott and defensive back Keyon Martin.

Baltimore announced last week it was releasing Tucker, the five-time All-Pro whose future was in doubt ever since the Baltimore Banner reported in January that he’d been accused by massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona last month.

Hoyland played at Wyoming and went 15 of 19 on field goals last season, with a long of 54. Only one of the four misses was under 50 yards.

