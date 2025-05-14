Ravens S Ar’Darius Washington tears his Achilles tendon during offseason conditioning, reports say

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington reportedly tore his Achilles tendon during offseason conditioning.

NFL Network and The Baltimore Sun, both citing unidentified sources Wednesday, reported Washington’s injury, which could impact the team’s defense this coming season. Washington started from late October on last season, and his presence helped the Ravens’ pass defense turn its season around after a shaky start.

Washington signed his restricted free agent tender with the Ravens last month. He’s played all four of his NFL seasons with Baltimore.

The Ravens did use their first-round draft pick this year on another safety, taking Malaki Starks out of Georgia.

