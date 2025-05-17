Ravens find a replacement for Michael Pierce, reaching a 1-year deal with nose tackle John Jenkins

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with veteran nose tackle John Jenkins on Friday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with veteran nose tackle John Jenkins on Friday.

Jenkins, who turns 36 in July, has played a dozen years in the NFL, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started every game for them the past two seasons.

The Ravens needed a replacement for 355-pound interior defensive lineman Michael Pierce, who announced his retirement in March.

In addition to the Raiders, Jenkins has played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

