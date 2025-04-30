Ravens pick up safety Kyle Hamilton’s 5th-year option, will not pick up center Tyler Linderbaum’s

The Baltimore Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on star safety Kyle Hamilton's contract, but declined to pick up center Tyler Linderbaum's on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) reacts with teammate linebacker Roquan Smith after recovering a fumble by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

The move keeps Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, under team control for two more seasons. He and Linderbaum were both drafted in the first round in 2022.

Linderbaum will now have just one year remaining on his rookie deal, but general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that the Ravens want him with the team long term. Linderbaum has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

According to Over the Cap’s projections, Hamilton’s option earns him $18.6 million for 2026, while Linderbaum’s would have cost just over $23.4 million.

