Sports betting roundup: March Madness is picking up with major conference tournaments ahead

March is in full swing with plenty of college basketball action.

The major conferences in men’s college basketball ended their regular seasons over the weekend, producing a number of thrilling finishes. Their conference tournaments will get going this week, before the March Madness brackets get unveiled on Sunday night.

As of Monday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Auburn has the best odds to win the men’s national championship at +325, followed closely by Duke at +350. Florida (+600), Houston (+800) and Alabama (+1200) round out the top five.

Trends of the Week

St. John’s-Marquette was one of the most exciting games Saturday, with the Red Storm winning 86-84 in overtime. St. John’s, which closed as a 3.5-point underdog, was the most bet team in terms of bets and money for the day, with the Red Storm accounting for 71% of spread bets.

North Carolina and Duke continued their rivalry Saturday from Chapel Hill, with the Blue Devils pulling away in an 82-69 win. Duke closed as a 9.5-point favorite, and was popular among bettors, drawing 70% of the money.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers met at TD Garden on Saturday night, with the Celtics winning 111-101. Boston closed as a 7.5-point favorite, so the team won and covered. The Lakers drew significant action, though, accounting for 74% of the bets and 64% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

There were a few big NFL moves over the weekend, with the Los Angeles Rams signing Davante Adams, the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for DK Metcalf and the Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith. These moves impacted Super Bowl odds, with the Raiders going from +15000 to +12500, the Steelers +8000 to +5000 and the Rams +2500 to +2200.

Upsets of the Week

Perhaps the biggest upset of the weekend was Alabama beating Auburn at the buzzer on the road, 93-91. The Crimson Tide closed as 7.5-point underdogs and were a big public play — 70% of bets and 74% of the money came in on Alabama to cover the spread.

On the PGA Tour, Russell Henley came from behind to top Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Morikawa had a one-shot lead heading into the 16th hole, but Henley chipped in for eagle to take the lead. Going into the tournament, Henley was +4000 to win. He drew 1.7% of the bets and 1.2% of the money in pretournament betting.

Coming Up

NFL free agency could alter Super Bowl odds some more, but going into the week the top teams are: the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+700), Buffalo Bills (+750), Kansas City Chiefs (+750) and Detroit Lions (+800).

Detroit is the most popular team in terms of bets (11.7%), while the Eagles are the most popular team in terms of money (17.6%).

